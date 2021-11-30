Wooten-Tamme announces re-election bid

Harlan County Property Valuation Administrator Felicia Wooten-Tamme has announced she is running for re-election to the office she has served in for some time.

“On Friday, Nov. 19, I filed for re-election as a Republican for Harlan County PVA,” Wooten said.

Wooten talked about challenges faced during her time as PVA.

“We have all faced such monumental challenges both professionally and personally over these past couple of years with the COVID pandemic,” Wooten said. “Many of us have suffered great losses, often all alone. I lost my husband Eddie on Sept. 3, 2020, to a rare form of blood cancer. Each member of my staff has suffered their own great losses during this time, as I know many, many of you have. Through all these challenges, we continued to deliver the same kind of professional, courteous and knowledgeable service that you have grown to expect from this office. We truly believe that we are here to serve you, the citizens of our great county.”

Wooten expressed optimism for the days ahead.

“We look forward to better days when we can all gather as we once did and enjoy all the things many of us took for granted,” she said.

According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, Kentucky’s next primary election is scheduled for May 17, 2022. The last day to register for the primary is April 18, 2022. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. The last day to register for the General Election is Oct. 10, 2022.