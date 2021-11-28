Pineville tops Harlan in fifth and sixth-grade action

Published 1:54 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Nate Slone scored eight points and Jamie Hayes added seven as Pineville claimed a 37-20 victory over Harlan in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action last week.

Jaxson Perry paced Harlan with eight points. Cooper Thomas scored seven.
The Green Dragons won 66-52 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.
No other information was available.
Pineville (37) — Nate Slone 8

Jamie Hayes 7, Owen Jones 6, Kenny Partin 5, Eddie McDermitt 4, Henry Johnson 3, Devin Abner 2, Bobby Fugate 2..
Harlan (20) — Jaxson Perry 8, Cooper Thomas 7. Brady Brock 2,  J.J. Forrester 2, Caiden Jackson 1.

More News

Adams continues state voter registration clean-up

National ag conference coming to Louisville; Scholarships available

UofL facing a widening gap in series with Kentucky

Levis leads Wildcats to dominating win over rival Louisville

Print Article