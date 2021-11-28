Pineville tops Harlan in fifth and sixth-grade action
Published 1:54 pm Sunday, November 28, 2021
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer
Nate Slone scored eight points and Jamie Hayes added seven as Pineville claimed a 37-20 victory over Harlan in fifth- and sixth-grade basketball action last week.
Jaxson Perry paced Harlan with eight points. Cooper Thomas scored seven.
The Green Dragons won 66-52 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.
No other information was available.
Pineville (37) — Nate Slone 8
Jamie Hayes 7, Owen Jones 6, Kenny Partin 5, Eddie McDermitt 4, Henry Johnson 3, Devin Abner 2, Bobby Fugate 2..
Harlan (20) — Jaxson Perry 8, Cooper Thomas 7. Brady Brock 2, J.J. Forrester 2, Caiden Jackson 1.
Harlan (20) — Jaxson Perry 8, Cooper Thomas 7. Brady Brock 2, J.J. Forrester 2, Caiden Jackson 1.