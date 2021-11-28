Local teams participate in scrimmages

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

The Harlan County Black Bears and the Harlan Lady Dragons each went 2-0 in preseason scrimmages over the past several days.

Harlan County posted an 87-70 victory over Whitley County on Monday and edged Great Crossing 63-60 on Saturday in London.

Sophomore guard Trent Noah fired in 43 points during the win over Whitley. Senior guard Jackson Huff scored 15 points while his brother, Maddox Huff, added 10. Daniel Carmical had nine. Jonah Swanner finished with five. Jeremiah Clem added three while Caleb Johnson scored two.

Junior guard Ashton Reynolds poured in 21 points for the Colonels.

In Saturday’s game, Jackson Huff led the Bears with 16 points. Swanner, a sophomore guard, followed with 15. Noah scored 11.

Daniel Carmical and Maddox Huff collected nine each while Tristan Cooper added three.

Freshman center Malachi Moreno paced the Warhawks with 12 points.

The Black Bears will visit Perry Central on Monday before taking on Rockcastle County on Saturday in the 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic at South Laurel High School at 8 p.m.

• The Lady Dragons thrashed visiting Buckhorn 54-24 and whipped visiting Williamsburg 87-23 recently.

Harlan got 18 points from freshman forward Kylie Noe and 15 from freshman guard Aymmani Wynn in the Buckhorn game. Emma

Owens scored seven. Leah Davis added six. Scarlett Rowe tossed in four. Faith Hoskins contributed three while Peighton Jones had one point.

Wynn fired in 30 points in the victory over the Lady Jackets. Noe poured in 20. Owens, a sophomore point guard, scored 12 points, Davis tallied nine while Rowe added eight. Jones and Abbi Fields scored four apiece.

The Lady Dragons opened the season Monday at home against Knox Central. Harlan will participate in the Lady Royals Showcase on Friday (at Mason County) and Saturday (Campbell County).

• The Harlan County Lady Bears rolled to a 58-34 win at Williamsburg on Monday.

Sophomore guard Ella Karst led HC with 23 points. Junior forward Jaylin Smith scored 13. Abbigail Fields, a freshman forward, added seven points. Hailey Austin followed with five. Kylie Jones and Taylor Lunsford each added three. Taytum Griffin and Paige Phillips scored two apiece.

Hannah Creekmore and Allie Wilson each paced Williamsburg with 10 points.

HC opens the regular season with three straight road games. Knott Central (Nov. 29), Knox Central (Thursday), and Barbourville (Monday).

• The Harlan Green Dragons suffered a 69-65 hard-fought loss to East Ridge on Wednesday at Betsy Layne.

The Warriors overcame a five-point deficit in the final quarter.

East Ridge was led in scoring by seniors Eli Sykes and Isaac Woods with 21 points each.

Senior guard Jordan Akal paced the Green Dragons with 25 points. Kaleb McLendon, a junior guard, and Jaedyn Gist, a junior forward, tossed in 15 and 11 points, respectively. Will Austin and Kyler McLendon each scored six. Johann Gist added two.

Harlan plays host to Pikeville on Thursday and travels to Paintsville on Friday in the City Between The Lakes Tip-Off Classic.