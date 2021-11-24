One of the newer Harlan Christmas traditions is coming up soon, as the Jingle Bell Jog 5K run leaves the starting line on Dec. 4.

Laura Adkisson, Downtown Development Coordinator for Harlan Tourism, talked about this year’s installment of the event.

“The Jingle Bell Jog is the most festive 5K run in Harlan County,” Adkisson said. “It takes place the first thing in the morning on Dec. 4.”

Adkisson stated the Jingle Bell Jog gets underway at 9 a.m. with the runners beginning their trek through the city as the morning chill subsides.

The Jingle Bell Jog is presented through the efforts of three separate organizations working together.

“The Jingle Bell Jog is a joint project between Harlan Tourism, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Masonic Lodge,” Adkisson said.

A festive atmosphere is always part of the attraction for Jingle Bell Jog participants.

“We encourage festive attire if people want to put on their Christmas finery and do the run they are welcome to do so,” Adkisson said. “Or, if they just want to do the run in their regular running clothes that’s also welcome.”

The route will wind through the streets of downtown Harlan, with awards given to winners in multiple age groups. Age divisions include 12 and under, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, and 40 and above with both male and female divisions for each age group.

“The winners will receive medals,” Adkisson said. “All the participants will get a T-shirt.”

A 5K run is approximately 3.1 miles, allowing for an enjoyable route through the streets of downtown Harlan.

“It’s a Christmas tradition,” Adkisson said.

Pre-registration is available at the Harlan Center for a $15 registration fee. Day of the race registration is also available for a $20 registration fee.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495.