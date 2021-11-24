The fourth of December is shaping up to be a big day for the kickoff of the Christmas season in Harlan, with Christmas at the Center taking place at the Harlan Center with the Harlan Christmas Parade and the Jingle Bell Jog 5K taking place on the same day.

Laura Adkisson, Downtown Development Coordinator for Harlan Tourism, shed some light on this year’s installment of Christmas at the Center.

“Christmas at the Center will happen on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Harlan Center in downtown Harlan,” Adkisson said.

Christmas at the Center, along with many Christmas events, is making a return following an absence last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be hosting it again,” Adkisson said. “It is one of our favorite events.”

Christmas at the Center features an assortment of holiday flavored fun.

“Christmas at the Center is an opportunity for local artisans, crafters, small business owners and others to set up booths in the Harlan Center and bring us a Christmas market that allows people to shop with people within our community and take advantage of some unique items and get their Christmas shopping done here at home.”

The number of vendors will be smaller than in year’s past due to COVID-19 considerations.

“This year will be limited so we can insure proper social distancing,” Adkisson said. “There will still be over 30 venders at the event.”

Adkisson added since the event is indoors, masks will be required at the event.

“We will also be having pictures with Santa,” Adkisson said. “They will be COVID safe, so Santa and his visitors can feel confident they can enjoy the day.”

There is no admission for the event.

“We would love for people to come out and mingle, browse, see some folks they haven’t seen in a while and enjoy the day,” Adkisson said. “As with all downtown events, while people are downtown, we encourage them to check out local businesses, local restaurants and see what downtown has to offer.”

For more information, contact the Harlan Center at the Visit Harlan County Facebook page, call 606-573-4156 or drop by the Harlan Center.