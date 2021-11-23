Wallins captures middle school championship

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing writer

Preslee Hensley scored a game-high 14 points to carry the Lady Devils of Wallins to the county seventh- and eighth-grade school basketball title on Thursday at Harlan County High School.

Wallins improved its overall record to 14-1 with a 32-22 victory over Rosspoint.

The Lady Devils got nine points from Whitley Teague. Hailie Hensley tossed in seven points and Whitney Noe finished with four.

Wallins, coached by Misty Hill, went undefeated against county opponents.

Lindsey Skidmore paced Rosspoint (7-5) with 11 points. Maliyah Washington had six points. Braylee Engle added three while Aubrey Hensley scored two.

In the consolation game, Lacy Robinson fired in 20 points as James A. Cawood defeated Evarts 41-32.

Jaiden Marlowe and Hayley Ward each nine and eight points, respectively, for the Trojanettes. Kaylissa Daniels and Holly Wright added two apiece.

Tori Robinson led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Rheagan Halcomb scored 10. Julia Vick collected eight points and Willow Peace added two.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, the Lady Devils posted a 30-18 win over James A. Cawood while Rosspoint edged Evarts 22-20.

Teague tossed in 10 points to lead Wallins in scoring. Hailie Hensley followed with six. Savannah Hill scored five while Preslee Hensley added four. Kendall Brock had three points and Noe contributed two.

The Trojanettes got seven points from Lacy Robinson. Marowe finished with six. Ward scored three. Daniels added two.

Skidmore and Washington scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Tigers to the victory. Aubrey Hensley tallied four. Rileigh Duff scored three points and Addison Gray added two.

Willow Peace paced Evarts with seven points. Macy Jones contributed six while Rheagan Halcomb had three. Tori Robinson and Julia Vick each scored two points.

The tournament got underway on Nov. 13 with James A. Cawood escaping Cawood 33-30 behind nine points each Marlowe and Lacy Robinson. Ward and Holly Wright each scored six points. Daniels had three.

Maddi Middleton poured in 14 points to power the Lady Comets. Alley Stewart followed with eight points. Emily Stewart scored six and Jadelen Bryant added two.

Peace scored eight points and Tori Robinson added seven as Evarts downed Cumberland 30-14.

Halcomb tossed in five points for the Lady Cats. Trinity Jones had four points while Brooklyn Burke, Rylee Napier, and Vick each added two.

Destinee Smith led Cumberland with six points. D’Anna Cook and Ashlynn North tossed in three apiece. Olivia Middleton scored two.

Black Mountain and Green Hills did not field teams this season.

A history of county champions

2021 – Wallins

2020 – Rosspoint

2019 –

2018 – Evarts

2017 – Evarts

2016 – Evarts

2015 – Rosspoint

2014 – Cawood

2013 – Rosspoint

2012 – Black Mountain

2011 – Rosspoint

2010 –

2009 – Cawood

2008 – Black Mountain

2007 – Black Mountain

2006 – Cawood

2005 – Cumberland

2004 – Cumberland

2003 – Cawood

2002 – Cumberland

2001 –

2000 – Cumberland

1999 – Cawood

1998 – Evarts

1997 – Cawood

1996 – Harlan

1995 – Loyall

1994 – Harlan

1993 – Harlan

1992 – Wallins

1991 – Evarts

1990 – Evarts

1989 – Cumberland

1988 – Loyall

1987 – Cumberland

1986 – Cumberland

1985 – Evarts