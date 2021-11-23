Wallins captures middle school championship
Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
By Paul Lunsford
Contributing writer
Preslee Hensley scored a game-high 14 points to carry the Lady Devils of Wallins to the county seventh- and eighth-grade school basketball title on Thursday at Harlan County High School.
Wallins improved its overall record to 14-1 with a 32-22 victory over Rosspoint.
The Lady Devils got nine points from Whitley Teague. Hailie Hensley tossed in seven points and Whitney Noe finished with four.
Wallins, coached by Misty Hill, went undefeated against county opponents.
Lindsey Skidmore paced Rosspoint (7-5) with 11 points. Maliyah Washington had six points. Braylee Engle added three while Aubrey Hensley scored two.
In the consolation game, Lacy Robinson fired in 20 points as James A. Cawood defeated Evarts 41-32.
Jaiden Marlowe and Hayley Ward each nine and eight points, respectively, for the Trojanettes. Kaylissa Daniels and Holly Wright added two apiece.
Tori Robinson led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Rheagan Halcomb scored 10. Julia Vick collected eight points and Willow Peace added two.
In the semifinals on Tuesday, the Lady Devils posted a 30-18 win over James A. Cawood while Rosspoint edged Evarts 22-20.
Teague tossed in 10 points to lead Wallins in scoring. Hailie Hensley followed with six. Savannah Hill scored five while Preslee Hensley added four. Kendall Brock had three points and Noe contributed two.
The Trojanettes got seven points from Lacy Robinson. Marowe finished with six. Ward scored three. Daniels added two.
Skidmore and Washington scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Tigers to the victory. Aubrey Hensley tallied four. Rileigh Duff scored three points and Addison Gray added two.
Willow Peace paced Evarts with seven points. Macy Jones contributed six while Rheagan Halcomb had three. Tori Robinson and Julia Vick each scored two points.
The tournament got underway on Nov. 13 with James A. Cawood escaping Cawood 33-30 behind nine points each Marlowe and Lacy Robinson. Ward and Holly Wright each scored six points. Daniels had three.
Maddi Middleton poured in 14 points to power the Lady Comets. Alley Stewart followed with eight points. Emily Stewart scored six and Jadelen Bryant added two.
Peace scored eight points and Tori Robinson added seven as Evarts downed Cumberland 30-14.
Halcomb tossed in five points for the Lady Cats. Trinity Jones had four points while Brooklyn Burke, Rylee Napier, and Vick each added two.
Destinee Smith led Cumberland with six points. D’Anna Cook and Ashlynn North tossed in three apiece. Olivia Middleton scored two.
Black Mountain and Green Hills did not field teams this season.
A history of county champions
2021 – Wallins
2020 – Rosspoint
2019 –
2018 – Evarts
2017 – Evarts
2016 – Evarts
2015 – Rosspoint
2014 – Cawood
2013 – Rosspoint
2012 – Black Mountain
2011 – Rosspoint
2010 –
2009 – Cawood
2008 – Black Mountain
2007 – Black Mountain
2006 – Cawood
2005 – Cumberland
2004 – Cumberland
2003 – Cawood
2002 – Cumberland
2001 –
2000 – Cumberland
1999 – Cawood
1998 – Evarts
1997 – Cawood
1996 – Harlan
1995 – Loyall
1994 – Harlan
1993 – Harlan
1992 – Wallins
1991 – Evarts
1990 – Evarts
1989 – Cumberland
1988 – Loyall
1987 – Cumberland
1986 – Cumberland
1985 – Evarts
