Donate food to KSP to fight hunger with ‘Cram the Cruiser’

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) encouraged Kentuckians to consider participating in ‘Cram the Cruiser’ by donating non-perishable food items to help feed Kentucky families in need this holiday season. The collection begins Tuesday, Nov. 23, and concludes Dec. 6, 2021.

“The holidays can be tough for families, but one area that should not be stressful is having the ability to sit down together and share a meal,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration is committed to fighting hunger and helping to ensure that no family in Kentucky goes to bed hungry. I appreciate KSP for caring for all Kentuckians not just by protecting their lives but serving them so their most basic need is met.”

‘Cram the Cruiser’ is a statewide effort hosted by all 16 KSP posts, and the collected food is distributed to local food banks, shelters, churches and other organizations.

Throughout the food drive, troopers will be staged at grocery and retail stores accepting items including canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk, and juices. Food items may also be dropped off at local post locations.

A simultaneous statewide signature event is planned on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in each post area as the final push for the campaign.

Capt. Paul Blanton, KSP Public Affairs Commander says ‘Cram the Cruiser’ has become a friendly competition among posts to see who gathers the most food. In 2019, KSP collected 473,235 pounds (236 tons) of food, with Post 16 Henderson topping everyone at 60,925 pounds collected. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the food drive was canceled in 2020.

“Some of our troopers get creative during these events,” said Capt. Blanton. “They partner with their retail store to host hotdog stands, play holiday music and bring in Santa Claus himself to make the day more festive.”

In Jan., Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation declaring Jan. 28, 2021, as Hunger Free Day in Kentucky and made a surprise donation to the group Feeding Kentucky of nearly $16,000 left over from the Beshear-Coleman inaugural fund. Read the full press release here.

