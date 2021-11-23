Clarissa Margaret Scopa, 37

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, Clarissa Margaret Scopa, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 37. Clarissa was born on May 15, 1984, in Lexington, KY, to Joseph and Patricia Morris Scopa. Shortly after her birth, Clarissa was diagnosed with Down Syndrome, but that diagnosis did not define who she was.

The youngest of three daughters, Clarissa attended Benham Elementary School, Cumberland Middle School and Cumberland High School, where she made many friends. She loved to draw and to sing. One of the things she enjoyed most was watching her DVDs, of which she had a vast collection. Among her favorites were The Three Stooges, Scooby-Doo, Pee Wee, Blues Clues, and the movie Frozen. She identified with Elsa, the main character of that movie. Clarissa was passionate about the musical, CATS, and has worn shirts with CATS on them for years. She was a gentle, funny, clever, amazing young lady who lived a full and happy life. She was loved by many and will leave a special place in the hearts of all who were privileged to know her.

Preceding Clarissa in death are her grandparents, Joe and Geneva Scopa and Edward and Maxie Morris; aunts, Brenda Morris and Mildred Taylor; and uncles, Kenneth, Eddie, and Luther Morris.

Surviving this sweet, special young lady is her parents, Pat and Joe Scopa, of Cumberland; sister, Elana Scopa-Forson, her husband, Jason, and their daughter, Cecilia Chicory Rainbow Forson; sister, Christa Scopa (Dustin Quillen), of Johnson City, TN; aunts, Delores Davis, Catherine Scopa, and Wilma Gibson; uncle, Raymond Morris; as well as many other family members and dear friends.

Visitation for Clarissa was Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 12 noon until 2:00PM in the chapel of Tri City Funeral Home, Benham, KY. A processional to the Morris Family Cemetery, Hiram, KY, immediately followed visitation, where a graveside service was held, with Father Terrence DeSilva presiding.

Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Scopa family.