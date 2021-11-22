Fentanyl can be deadly – get help or help someone you love

If you have heard of Fentanyl, you might already know how deadly it can be. Fentanyl has many pharmaceutical names such as Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze. Fentanyl can be up to 50 times more potent than morphine. It is used to increase the potency and profit of heroin and can also used in making Fentanyl-pressed fake Oxycodone or Fentanyl-laced Xanax. Because of the potency of Fentanyl, as little as 0.25 mg has been found to cause a fatal overdose.

Perhaps the best tool when dealing with an addict of any kind is knowing the signs of drug use. Since Fentanyl users are playing Russian roulette with their lives, it is essential to observe the symptoms and act quickly. Early intervention can avoid the heartache of legal issues, medical problems, and in the worst cases, death.

Signs of Fentanyl use include are:

Drowsiness

Confusion

Constipation

Weakness

Dry mouth

Constricted pupils

Unconsciousness

Slowed respiration

Decreased heart rate

Nausea

Sweating

Flushing

Stiff or rigid muscles

Tight feeling in the throat

Difficulty concentrating

In the event, you know someone using Xanax, heroin, or illegally sold pain pills, you should take the needed steps to get them into drug and alcohol treatment. Many street drugs have been found to contain Fentanyl, including fake prescriptions pills. Educate your loved ones about the dangers and talk to them about getting help. Even one dose of Fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose.

If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, it is vitally important they get help before there is a tragedy. Contact us for assistance in getting treatment for your loved one.