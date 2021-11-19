Gas prices: National average holds steady as demand and supply decline

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $3.41. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 212 million barrels last week.

Gasoline demand also dropped slightly from 9.26 million barrels per day to 9.24 million barrels per day. The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices and minimize pump price increases. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel.

AAA is the most comprehensive resource for gas prices. Unlike the Lundberg Survey of only 7,000 gas stations and GasBuddy’s reliance on crowd-sourced user submissions, AAA reports reflect actual prices from credit card transactions at more than 100,000 gas stations in the U.S.