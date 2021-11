Carol Ann Ray, 68, Heathsville, VA, passed away November 14, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Ray and parents, Joe W. and Mary E. Noe.

She is survived by sons, Robert W. Ray and L. Noah Ray; daughter, Lisa L. Ray and son-in-law, Richard D. Lim; and sister, Virgie Hill. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com for the Ray family.