Man arrested in relation to 2020 drug warrant

A Harlan man is facing charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of the substances.

Anthony Carr, 31, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan City Police Officer Travis Freeman on Friday.

The indictment stems from Carr’s arrest on Nov. 18, 2020, by Harlan City Police Officer George Young.

According to the citation from Carr’s 2020 arrest, police received a report of a person possibly passed out at the stop sign located at Clover Street an US 421. When police arrived at the scene, Carr was found passed out at the wheel of a vehicle. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary awakened Carr. Carr had a small, clear plastic bag around his neck which contained a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana. In plain view on the center console of the vehicle was a small plastic baggie containing multiple pills of different colors. Carr was also found in possession of a pill container hi his key chain containing multiple pills. A set of sales was on the passenger seat in plain view. A sear of the console compartment located a large amount of cash.

Carr was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and persistent felony offender II. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Ashley Dean, 29, of Cumberland, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault. Dean was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Griffey, 61, of Evarts, was arrested by Evarts City Police on Monday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft of services under $10,000, and second-degree criminal mischief. Griffey was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.