Mosley looking for judge-executive re-election

This is one story out of a series to cover the upcoming elections in Harlan County. The Enterprise does not endorse candidates and will provide other candidates the opportunity to interview for election-based stories.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley expressed his intent to run for re-election in 2022, sharing a post with locals on Facebook.

“It’s an honor to serve the people of Harlan County as judge-executive, and I’m thankful for a tremendous team that I’m able to work with to improve the quality of life here at home,” Mosley said in his Facebook post. “Today, I filed my paperwork for re-election to continue serving you in this role. I humbly ask for your prayers, support and vote.”

Mosley shared this list of accomplishments with Harlan Countians, noting these are some that “I’m most proud of the last few years:”

“1. Cut spending and waste, which has resulted in no property tax increases in six years.

“2. Completed southeastern Kentucky’s first Economic Development Cabinet state-certified, build-ready site to continue efforts to diversify Harlan’s economy.

“3. Sought after and received two different grants totaling $1.5 million to expand natural gas service to the build-ready site to provide the only utility not available and make the site “even more competitive to new and expanding industry.

“4. Supported our Constitutional right to bear arms by signing the very first Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“5. Stood up for our Coal Miners that were done wrong by Blackjewel and spearheaded a fundraising effort that generated more than $1 million to help hundreds of miners and their families with their immediate needs after paychecks were ripped from their bank accounts.

“6. Worked with fiscal court members to develop two new splash pads in the county for our children to enjoy during the summer months.

“7. Created a grant program for struggling small businesses impacted by the pandemic that provided much needed capital to acquire items needed to operate.

“8. Created a competitive Champions of Appalachian Livelihood (COAL) Scholarship program to honor the hard work of our coal miners by providing scholarships to their children and grandchildren.

“9. Invested in public safety by providing much deserved wage increases to sheriff’s deputies and invested in new communications equipment that provides all first responders the ability to now communicate via radio in remote areas of the county.

“10. Expanded sewer service to additional communities outside the city limits to continue to cleanup our waterways.

“11. Sought after and received a $2 million broadband grant to deliver high speed internet access to communities with horrible access throughout Harlan County, project will begin in 2022. This will allow even more people to work and learn from home in the digital economy.

“12. Sought after and received funding to replace various dangerous rural county bridges so that our residents and school buses have safe crossings over rivers and streams.”

Mosley said he has focused on things he promised the communities in Harlan County and made investments that “are wise” in order to improve local quality of life.

“I look forward to hearing your ideas and sharing my priorities for the next four years with you in the coming months,” he said. “I believe in the future of Harlan County and I am committed to making it an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I would appreciate your consideration and your support.”

Candidates seeking office will file for election in the Harlan County Clerk’s Office beginning Nov. 3 until Jan. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m. Packets are available now for those interested in running.