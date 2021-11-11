Guthrie introduces bill to raise medical care priority status for POWs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) helped introduce the POW Priority Care Act, which would give former Prisoners of War (POW) the highest priority group status for medical care at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Veterans who were Prisoners of War have wounds both visible and not visible from the unique hardships they endured.

The POW Priority Care Act recognizes the adversity that POWs faced and their service by elevating these veterans to the highest priority status for medical care at Department of Veterans Affairs. I’m proud to join Representatives Walberg, Krishnamoorthi, and Rush in introducing the POW Priority Care Act and hope my colleagues support this bill to raise the priority status for medical care for POWs,” said Guthrie.

U.S. Representative Tim Walberg (R-MI) led the introduction of the bill along with Representatives Guthrie, Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), and Bobby L. Rush (D-IL). The POW Priority Care Act raises the VA priority group of veterans who were Prisoners of War (POW) from Priority Group 3 to Priority Group 1. Veterans enrolled in VA health care are assigned priority groups to categorize health care benefits and services eligibility.