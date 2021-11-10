KCTCS makes information for veterans more accessible

From the KCTCS

VERSAILLES – Veterans and active military personnel now can easily find information about taking classes or obtaining support services at any of the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). A special section of the KCTCS website provides information about admissions, VA benefits, credit for military training and resources for prospective student veterans. The section also directs individuals to qualified veterans’ services staff at their local colleges for one-on-one assistance.

“KCTCS is committed to connecting military service members, veterans and their families with the services and resources they need,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said. “These individuals are great role models and mentors for other students and bring a wealth of experiences. We welcome them to our colleges.”

An admissions checklist also is included in the section. This process clearly identifies the steps prospective students should take to get enrolled. Additionally, KCTCS is the state’s largest provider of online classes so active military personnel can take classes from anywhere in the world.