Search warrant executed by Sheriff’s Office

From the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an Arrest Warrant at a residence in Grays Knob. While outside the residence, Deputies observed individuals inside the residence attempting to conceal items inside.

Deputies made entry into the residence and detained two individuals inside the home. Deputies observed drugs in plain view inside the home. A search warrant was obtained and through further investigation, Deputies located a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Heroin, Hydrocodone and a loaded .22 handgun. The street value of the drugs seized exceeds $7,000.

Billy Griffin. 34, of Grays Knob was arrested on an Arrest Warrant obtained by the Sheriff’s Office for Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm). He was also charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin), Importing Heroin, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Engle, 43, of Grays Knob was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Greater than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both subjects were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were assisted on scene by Harlan PD.

In other activity:

Michael Holbrook, 32, of Evarts was served with a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Angela Robbins, 31, of Loyall was served with a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for Arson 3rd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Menacing.

Both subjects remained lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.