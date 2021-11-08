Mosley elected 2nd vice president

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley was elected as the second vice president of KACo during the 47th Annual Conference and Exposition Thursday in Louisville.

“I’m thankful for the confidence county officials have in me and have placed in me to serve,” Mosley said. “It’s going to be wonderful to be part of what I feel is the strongest team in Kentucky that fights for the things Kentucky needs.”

Mosley, 39, is currently the president of the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association. At KACo, he is vice chair of the Workers’ Compensation Board, having serving on that board for three years.

“I look forward to working with the executive committee, the board and the staff for advancement of issues that matter to all counties,” Mosley said. “We have important legislative priorities to continue advancing, and I’m excited about playing a larger role in that effort.”

Mosley has served as Harlan County Judge-Executive since 2015. Along with stints in radio and banking, he worked in county government as the E-911 and special programs coordinator for Harlan County Fiscal Court.

Mosley was named 2015 Kentucky County Judge-Executive of the Year by the Kentucky Emergency Management Association.

He also has served as president of the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts; chairman of the Kentucky Coal and Mineral County Coalition; chairman of the Cumberland Valley Area Development District; president of the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce; board member of Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR); coordinator of the local county festival for 16 years, and he serves as a board member for the Harlan County Boys and Girls Club.

Mosley and his wife, Stephanie, have three children, Blake, Jo Jo and Sebastian.