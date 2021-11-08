Harlan Musettes initiate, induct officers

The Harlan Musettes initiation ceremony for new members and induction ceremony for officers was recently held at the Harlan Baptist Church. The choir initiated five new members and inducted officers for the 2021-22 year.

“We’re Better Together” was the theme for initiation.

Since there was not an initiation in 2020 due to COVID-19, four girls sang “When We’re Together” from FROZEN with the new initiates, as well as Haylee Couch, who was unable to participate in the 2019 initiation.

Before the Big and Little Sisters were introduced all of the girls sang “We Go Together” from GREASE.

The 2021 new members were presented a silk yellow rosebud and a pearl necklace and earrings from their Big Sister. The new members are Tess Bryson, Olivia Helton, Anna Lawson, Mallory McNiel and Asia Young.

The 2020 new members received their rosebud at the 2021 spring concert. They are Allyssa Burkhart, Taylor Hall, Faith Hoskins and Morgan Pyles. Couch had already received hers.

Alumnae moms at the initiation that had Schraeder as a director were Heather Burkhart, Michelle Doss, Shannon Lawson and Ericka Young. Clara Atkins-Pope, Assistant-Director and Accompanist, is also a Musette alumna, and had Schraeder as a director.

New officers inducted were Maleah Doss, president; Emma Eversole, vice-president; Haylee Couch, Treasurer; Morgan Pyles, I Soprano section leader; II Soprano section leader; Emma Eversole, Alto section leader; Faith Hoskins, Librarian, and Allyssa Burkhart, historian and pictorial manager.

After the induction ceremony, Shelley Eversole read the 2020-21 vice-president’s note from Maleah Doss and presented the vice-president’s book to her daughter, Emma. Maleah received the president’s book after her mom, Michelle Doss, read the 2020-2021 president’s note from Abbi Witt.

The officers sang ”We’re Together” from High School Musical before forming the traditional friendship circle.

Prior to lighting the candles, girls were called up in the order they were to stand with their “family” in the circle, and put a wooden note with their name written on it in a shadow box.

Schraeder shared a quote that “each individual is like a single note, together they create a masterpiece.”

Marilyn Unthank, who became a member of the Musettes in 1945, shared some encouraging words before the Musettes sang “Candle on the Water” and “May the Light of Christ” in the candlelit circle.