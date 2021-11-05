Robinson says season isn’t over for Cats after losses

Kentucky fans were mad after the Cat’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State that was filled with turnovers on offense and missed tackles on defense. Coach Mark Stoops and his players were mad, too.

“Any time you lose you are mad. We know what we can do and we didn’t do it,” Stoops said.

Now Kentucky has to try to find a way to regroup when it hosts Tennessee Saturday night after both Georgia and Mississippi State easily shut down the UK offense.

However, Kentucky’s 6-0 start that prompted national championship/Sugar Bowl talk and more might have been fool’s gold considering how the six teams UK beat have fared.

Louisiana-Monroe is 2-3 and Chattanooga 5-3. Missouri, South Carolina, Florida and LSU are all 4-4. None of the teams are ranked yet four of UK’s wins were by a touchdown or loss — not exactly dominating play.

Turnovers have also been a huge problem — and were at Mississippi State when UK had four more. It’s hard to keep winning when a team is losing the turnover battle almost every week.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky’s leading receiver, says there’s only one way for the Cats to respond to consecutive losses.

“We have to come back and work,” Robinson, who had nine catches at both Georgia and Mississippi State, said after the State loss. “At the end of the day, it (the season) is not over. We still have a chance to do things that have not been done in a long time. We just have to come back to work and come out with a different mentality.”

What mentality is that?

“Just that aggression, being the more dominant team and letting things happen,” Robinson said. “We had practiced really well (before the State game). We didn’t expect that outcome.”