Collision at Molus leaves one dead

From Kentucky State Police

On Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 8:59 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10, received a 9-1-1 call of a two-vehicle collision on US 119 in the Molus community of Harlan County.

Detective Andy Soltess and Detective Rodney Sturgill responded to investigate the collision.

Initial investigation indicates a black 2013 Chevrolet Cruze traveling north, driven by Richard Hawkins, 59, of Loyall, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane of traffic. A silver 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Hannah Osborne, 28, was traveling south when Hawkins vehicle crossed into her path resulting in a collision.

Hawkins was pronounced deceased at the scene by Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich. Osborne was transported by EMS to Pineville Community Hospital for moderate injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected into the collision. Collision is still under investigation by Det. Andy Soltess.