VIDEO: Southern Brothers MC makes donation to Boys & Girls Club; announces toy, clothing drive

Southern Brothers Motorcycle Club Harlan Chapter members, including Vice President Wayne Phillips, Road Captain Joe Brock and Treasurer/Secretary Jaysin Stallard, recently donated $200 to the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club. Educator Greg Edens accepted the donation on behalf of the boys and girls club. The Harlan Southern Brothers also announced upcoming toy and clothing drives for children during the winter season. Donations can be made to the motorcycle club’s Harlan Chapter at Stallard’s tattoo shop, Slingin’ Ink, in Evarts. (Video by Emily Perkins)