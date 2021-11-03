KET looking for families with Pack Horse Librarian history

Kentucky Educational Network (KET) is producing a short documentary on Pack Horse Librarians and looking for residents of Eastern Kentucky who might have stories or pictures to contribute to the film.

Pack Horse Librarians were women hired by the Franklin Roosevelt WPA during the 1930’s and early 40’s to help distribute library books and magazines to people and schools in Eastern Kentucky. They would ride horses to deliver these books, riding through all forms of weather, through creek beds and forest areas as there were few trails.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tom Bickel at tbickel@KET.org.