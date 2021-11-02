Adams honored for HOBY participation

The Harlan County Board of Education and Superintendent Brent Roark recently recognized Harlan County High School junior Victoria Adams for her participation in the Kentucky Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Summit held on the campus of Berea College.

Adams told the board the “conference has been going on for almost 100 years. It is for outstanding youth to come together and learn about different forms of leadership, how to be a better leader and how to branch out to the community.”

Adams, who is a member of the Superintendent’s Student Council, said, “We performed community service while there. We learned various skills, talked to senators and different influential people. That will definitely help make me into the leader I am trying to be today. I thank you for allowing me to go to the HOBY Conference. I am excited to use the skills I gained there in day to day life.”

Roark told the board that the HOBY experience is a prestigious opportunity for HCHS students. It was a three-day residential leadership seminar.

Adams said the experience “changes your perspective on a lot of things.”