Reynolds chosen for national student congress

Jonathan Caleb Reynolds, a senior at Harlan County High School, was one of 50 students from across the nation to take part in the Henry Clay Center’s High School Student Congress.

Held on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington, the Student Congress is an immersive summer program for high school students interested in politics, leadership and public policy.

“The program is a diplomatic program,” said Reynolds. “It teaches you the fundamentals of diplomacy, and essentially how to be a lawmaker, how a lawmaker goes through the process of law and passing bills. We had several simulations virtually through Skype with Washington D.C.’s National Museum of American Diplomacy.”

Reynolds said participants engaged with lawmakers, community leaders and other professionals related to the mission of the program.

“It was a great program,” he said.

Reynolds was honored by the Harlan County Board of Education and Superintendent Brent Roark during a recent meeting for his selection to and participation in the program.

Roark commended him for this achievement.