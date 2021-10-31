Inmate reportedly hangs self at Harlan Co. Detention Center

A man at the Harlan County Detention Center has reportedly hung himself early this morning and has died.

According to news tips submitted to The Enterprise, an inmate in “D cell” hung himself in the showers during early morning hours at the detention center.

The information was submitted from multiple individuals, some from employees within the detention center, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

These individuals have asked to remain anonymous.

The Enterprise will update as more information becomes available.