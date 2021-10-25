Harlan releases middle school hoops schedule

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Green Dragons have released its 2021-2022 middle school basketball schedule.

The seventh- and eighth-grade team will be coached by Travis Cox. Conrad Thomas coaches the fifth- and sixth-grade team while Trent McKenzie is the third- and fourth-grade coach.

Harlan opens the season at home against Pineville on Thursday. The Dragons will travel to Jackson County (Nov. 1), Barbourville (Nov. 2), Knox Central (Nov. 4) and Lynn Camp (Nov. 8).

Harlan will play three games in the Bell County Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Dragons will face Barbourville, Owsley County and Whitley County.

Harlan will play host to Williamsburg (Nov. 15) and Middlesboro (Nov. 18). The Dragons will play in the TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Harlan will visit Pineville on Nov. 22 before returning home to face Jackson County (Nov. 29) and H.Y. Livesay (Dec. 3).

The fifth- and sixth-grade All “A” Conference Tournament will begin Dec. 4 at Lynn Camp. Harlan will host the third- and fourth-grade tournament on Dec. 11 while the seventh- and eighth-grade tournament will be held at Pineville beginning Dec. 11.

The Green Dragons will travel to H.Y. Livesay on Jan. 6.