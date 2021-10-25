Bell County captures 52nd District Volleyball Championship over HC

By Paul Lunsford

Bell County and Harlan County may have placed the best district championship in the 52nd District history on Tuesday at Harlan High School.

The Lady Bears claimed the first set, winning 25-14. Bell County fought back to take the second set, 25-19.

Harlan County won the third set 27-25 to take a 2-1 advantage. The Lady Cats outlasted HC in the fourth set, 25-21, to set up the final set.

Bell won easily took the last set, winning 15-5 – to capture their third straight district title.

Mikayla Wilder, a sophomore, had 28 kills, seven blocks, 14 digs and one service ace to lead the Lady Cats. Junior Autumn Brock collected 24 assists, nine service aces and five digs.

Kiley Gambrel, a senior, added 15 digs for Bell County (21-8). Junior Mataya Ausmus followed with 14 digs, two blocks and a kill. Rachel Eldridge, a senior, added nine digs, five kills and two aces. Nevaeh Kerns had seven digs, six service aces, two kills and a pair of blocks. Nadine Johnson added three digs, two blocks and two digs. Olivia Jackson had four digs and two assists while Ashtyn Meyers contributed four digs and one ace.

Sophomore Destiny Cornett paced Harlan County (7-16) with 20 assists, two service aces and four kills. Kalista Dunn, an eighth-grader, had nine digs, eight aces, five kills and three assists. Senior Lindsey Browning contributed five kills, three aces and one dig. Lindsay Hall, a junior, followed with six aces and five kills while senior Lily Caballero added five digs and one kill. Serenity Whitehead, also a senior, chipped in with five kills, four aces and one dig.

Both teams will advance to the 13th Region Tournament.

52nd District Champions: 2021 – Bell County, 2020 – Bell County, 2019 – Bell County, 2018 – Harlan, 2017 – Harlan, 2016 – Harlan, 2015 – Harlan, 2014 – Harlan County, 2013 – Harlan County, 2012 – Harlan County, 2011 – Middlesboro, 2010 – Harlan County.