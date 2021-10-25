2022 Rogers Scholars application opens Nov. 1

The Center for Rural Development is issuing a call for applications for the 2022 Rogers Scholars program, which will open on November 1st.

Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who are seeking to build their skills in leadership, career exploration, entrepreneurship, technology, and community service. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people throughout the region. Students apply during their sophomore year.

The week-long program is held during the summer on the campuses of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY and Morehead State University in Morehead, KY.

“The Rogers Scholars Program is a great resource for students who are focused on planning for their future,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “This program exposes them to a world of possibilities with the hope of keeping them in this region of Kentucky. Rogers Scholars is a great building block for success.”

The Center for Rural Development partners with 19 universities to provide scholarship opportunities to the students who get accepted into the program. Those scholarships range from partial to full tuition at some of the state’s top universities.

“By participating in the Rogers Explorers and Rogers Scholars programs, I learned many leadership and communication skills that have broadened my horizons and have readied me for what is soon to come,” said Dennison Davis, current high school junior in Martin County and 2021 Rogers Scholar. “[I had] the opportunity to meet many great leaders and speakers in our region, many of which have left a lasting impact on me.”

The Rogers Scholars application will open online on November 1st. The application is available through Google Classroom. To apply, applicants should visit centeryouthprograms.com to retrieve the Google Classroom code.

The deadline to apply for Rogers Scholars is midnight on January 31, 2022. If you have specific questions about the application process or want to know more about The Center’s youth leadership programs, contact Allison Cross at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.

The Center for Rural Development serves 45 counties in Southern and Eastern Kentucky: Adair, Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Boyd, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.