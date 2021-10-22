KSP Post 10 civilian employee honored

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual civilian awards ceremony in Midway to honor 14 civilian employees who have excelled in public service and dedication to the agency. The achievement awards presented were for accomplishments that occurred during 2020.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said civilian employees are critical to the agency’s success, and it’s important to recognize their dedication.

“The extraordinary work ethic and commitment to our agency by our civilian employees greatly contributes to the KSP mission on a daily basis,” said Commissioner Burnett.

Post 10 Captain Ryan Catron said, “Melissa Halcomb is dependable, hardworking and a great asset to Post 10”.

Commissioner Burnett and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Harvey presented Harlan County resident Melissa Halcomb with the 2020 ‘Post Operations Support’ Award. Halcomb serves as an Administrative Specialist at Post 10 Harlan and is a 9-year veteran of the agency.

2020 KSP civilian employee awards also included:

Police Communications Support Award

Jerry Beasley, police telecommunicator II, Post 1 Mayfield

Shelby Grant, police telecommunicator I, Field Operations West Branch

Christy Runyon, police telecommunicator II, Post 9 Pikeville

Post Operations Support Award

Jerri Walters, administrative specialist III, Post 16 Henderson

Supply/Properties Management Award

William “Bill” Rayborn, postal technician II, Headquarters Frankfort

Driver’s Testing Award

John Davis, driver’s test administrator, Driver’s Testing Branch

Forensic Services Support

Joshua Hynes, forensic scientist specialist II, Jefferson Laboratory Branch

Information Technology Award

Jason Rollins, FOR computer EX I, Electronic Crime Branch

Records Technical Support Award

Samantha Lickliter, resource management analyst II, Communications and Computer Technologies

Special Enforcement Support Award

Beverly Hunt, criminal intelligence analyst II, Intelligence Branch

Administrative Services Award

John Rowland, audio visual specialist, Public Affairs Branch



Supervisor of the Year Award

Sherry Bray, administrative branch manager, Public Affairs Branch

Career Achievement Award

Sarah Emmons, administrative section supervisor, Academy Branch

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce to provide increased public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.

For more information about KSP’s commitment to creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement, click here.