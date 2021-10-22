Dr. William H. Turner to visit Southeast Cumberland Campus

Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will host a luncheon for Dr. William H. Turner on the Cumberland Campus. Employees, students, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Dr. Turner and his contributions to research on African-American communities in Appalachia are well-known. His recent book, The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns, was published earlier this year.

Below is a link to Dr. Turner’s biography.

About — William H. Turner, PhD (whturnerphd.com)

“This is a rare opportunity to engage with someone who continues to have a major voice for people in our region,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “We look forward to listening and being part of an important ongoing conversation.”