Street closings in downtown Harlan beginning Thursday

There will be street closings in the downtown area of the city of Harlan beginning Thursday, Oct. 21, and lasting through Saturday, Oct. 23.

These streets will be going through resurfacing projects.

Locals are asked to remove their vehicles from these areas prior to the dates below or they will be towed.

Thursday, Oct. 21

1st St. from Central St. to Clover St.

2nd St. from Central St. to Clover St.

Friday, Oct. 22

Clover St. from Main St. to 2nd St.

Saturday, Oct. 23