Property transfers for Oct. 19, 2021

Property Transfers

Terry Michael and Paula Lorraine Huff to Sarah Lewis, property in Harlan County – state tax $65.

William Lynn Peterson to Bryan Sumpter, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $7.50.

The City of Harlan to the Harlan County Fiscal Court, property at Sunshine.

Margaret E. Edwards, et al., to John Russell and Katie Jones Clevenger, property in Harlan County – s.t. $20.

Marilyn N. Troutman, et al., to Alma L. Lafever, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $90.

Harlan County Fiscal Court to Harlan County Fiscal Court, tracts or parcels of land at Sunshine.

James F. and Dorothy A. Allen to Paula Doepel and Brett Turner, tracts or parcels of land in the city of Loyall – s.t. $30.

TLS Unlimited Incorporation to Robin Smith, property at Putney – s.t. $250.

Emily Darlene Rice to Danielle Lanae and Matthew David Garrett, tract of land on Pucketts Creek.

Tabitha Darlene and Brett Johnson to Lloyd and Cathy Cochran, property in Harlan County – s.t. $145.

Karen S. Cook to Gregory Hall, tract of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $1.

Harlan County Fiscal Court to the Wallins Volunteer Fire Department, property at Wallins.