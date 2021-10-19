Property transfers for Oct. 19, 2021
- Terry Michael and Paula Lorraine Huff to Sarah Lewis, property in Harlan County – state tax $65.
- William Lynn Peterson to Bryan Sumpter, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $7.50.
- The City of Harlan to the Harlan County Fiscal Court, property at Sunshine.
- Margaret E. Edwards, et al., to John Russell and Katie Jones Clevenger, property in Harlan County – s.t. $20.
- Marilyn N. Troutman, et al., to Alma L. Lafever, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $90.
- Harlan County Fiscal Court to Harlan County Fiscal Court, tracts or parcels of land at Sunshine.
- James F. and Dorothy A. Allen to Paula Doepel and Brett Turner, tracts or parcels of land in the city of Loyall – s.t. $30.
- TLS Unlimited Incorporation to Robin Smith, property at Putney – s.t. $250.
- Emily Darlene Rice to Danielle Lanae and Matthew David Garrett, tract of land on Pucketts Creek.
- Tabitha Darlene and Brett Johnson to Lloyd and Cathy Cochran, property in Harlan County – s.t. $145.
- Karen S. Cook to Gregory Hall, tract of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $1.
- Harlan County Fiscal Court to the Wallins Volunteer Fire Department, property at Wallins.
- Michael and Jackie Sizemore to Michael and Melissa Middleton, property in Harlan County – s.t. $8.