District court for Oct. 18, 2021

District Court

Boyd W. Dean, 66, second-degree burglary – waived to grand jury.

Judy L. Lankford, 61, second-degree burglary – preliminary hearing scheduled Oct. 25.

Amy M. Lake, 43, of Evarts, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Johnny Joe Holcomb, 31, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit); second charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $213 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

James Aaron Brown, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Brody Fleenor, 32, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Tiffany Breanna Turner, 25, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, license to be in possession – waived to grand jury (bond remains as is).

David Smith, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set April 12, 2022.

Christopher Bargo, 46, reckless driving, improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree possession of a controlled substance – jury trial scheduled May 10.

Kennita Barrett, 43, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (third offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $1,058, operator’s license suspended 24 months, sentenced to 30 days in jail and driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Tiffany Baldwin, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $60 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

Danny L. Irvin, 5 52, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 14.

James E. Napier, 53, receiving stolen property (under $10,000) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Helen Victoria Smith, 23, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Destiny L. McMillion, 23, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

Timothy Cottrell, 57, of Coxton, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Michael Sexton, 30, of Cumberland, all-terrain vehicle violations – pleaded guilty, fined $25 (court costs waived).