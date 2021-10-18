Barbara Cox Grey, 81, of Cecilia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her residence.

She was a native of Harlan, Kentucky, and retired from Bowmans as a printing operator. She was a member of Verda Baptist Church and attended Eastview Baptist Church. Barbara loved her family and they adored her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D. Grey; her parents, Clarence Cox, Sr. and Polly Middleton Cox; a son, Arnold Bentley Grey; a daughter, Myra Darlene Hicks; and a grandson, Michael Joseph.

She is survived by her two daughters, Monica (Robert) Hayes of Munfordville, and Melissa (Larry) Pittman of Cecilia; a sister, Judy (Richard) Grey of Cecilia; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Burial will follow at Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continues after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed online at brownfuneral.com.