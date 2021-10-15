There’s silver in Cumberland Gap

CUMBERLAND GAP — Looking for a great way to learn more about Airstreams, come to Cumberland Gap. On Thursday afternoon, Airstreams, from as far away as Texas, will begin to roll into Cumberland Gap to camp for the weekend. The East Tennessee Airstream Club is collaborating with the Guardians of the Gap to host this event. This event will bring visitors to Cumberland Gap to enjoy not only the visiting Airstreams, but also enjoy what the town has to offer.

Airstream trailers have been an iconic part of American history for nearly a century. On Saturday, October 16, you are invited to attend the “Streamin’ in the Gap” event and vote for your favorite. During this Airstream Open House, Airstreamers will be collecting your votes, by way of a canned food, for a local food bank. Place your “vote” (canned item) in the bin in front of your favorite decorated Airstream to let your choice be known. Also, enjoy a visit with Airstreamers to learn more about their Airstreams and perhaps even get a peek inside these pieces of American history.

If you would like to learn more about the East Tennessee Airstream Club visit https://airstreamclub.org/east-tennessee or more about Airstreams visit https://www.airstream.com/company/factory-tour/ to sign up for a factory tour at the Jackson Center in Ohio.

Guardians of the Gap is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The purposes of Guardians of the Gap include combating community deterioration, erecting and/or maintaining public community spaces, organizing, planning and hosting community related events, increasing the visibility, attractiveness and quality of life for the local community as a whole; and support strategic short-term and long-term planning; and providing educational and informational resources about the history of Cumberland Gap to the immediate and surrounding community, as well as visitors, all in an effort to combat community deterioration and lessen neighborhood tensions.