Southeast nursing students show appreciation

Area hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges. Short-staffed and often filled to capacity during the second wave of the pandemic, they require personnel to work longer hours to fill the gap.

That’s why nursing students at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) recently showed their appreciation by preparing and delivering care baskets to nurses at six local hospitals: Barbourville, Harlan, Middlesboro, and Whitesburg ARH, as well as Pineville Community Hospital and Baptist Health Corbin.

“Our nurses are working increasingly long shifts, and often they don’t have time to slow down long enough to eat or take care of themselves,” said Dr. Melissa Humfleet, director of nursing at Southeast. “Still, they work hard for their patients and continue to accommodate our students in their clinical rotations. That’s what motivated us to pay it forward.”

The baskets, filled with snacks and personal care items, will help the nursing staff stay energetic and healthy while tending to patients.

“It’s a simple gesture, but we hope that it shows how much we truly care for those who care for others,” said Dr. Humfleet.

Those interested in learning more about the nursing program at Southeast may contact Dr. Humfleet at 606-589-3096 or mhumfleet0003@kctcs.edu, or visit us on the web by clicking here.