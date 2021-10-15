PHOTO: Trauma kits delivered

At the outset of the school year, Harlan County Schools received trauma kits for each school courtesy donations from Air-Evac Lifeteam and the hospital auxiliary. Coordinated through the emergency department, the kits have been awaiting the lifting of most COVID restrictions for in-person learning. Jonathan Price of Air-Evac and Rod Major at Harlan ARH developed the project. Pictured, from left to right, are Superintendent Brent Roark, ER Nurse Manager Jennifer Williamson and School District Safety Officer Jim Whitaker loading the kits for delivery to area schools. (Photo submitted)