PHOTO: Cawood’s Students of the Month

Published 2:40 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Cawood Elementary and the Family Resource and Youth Services Center have named the Students of the Month for September. Each winner was rewarded with a medallion, certificate, and Kona Ice. Winners’ names were then drawn at random for gift cards to Walmart and local restaurants. In addition, each of their pictures were posted outside their respective classrooms. Front row: (Jasmine Brock, Olivia Dean, Jonah Doyle, Blakely Harris). Back row: (Emma Brewer, Caroline Patterson, Alley Stewart, Jaxton Miller). Not pictured: Nova Day, Autumn Rowe. (Photo submitted)

Cawood Elementary and the Family Resource and Youth Services Center have named the Students of the Month for September. Each winner was rewarded with a medallion, certificate, and Kona Ice. Winners’ names were then drawn at random for gift cards to Walmart and local restaurants. In addition, each of their pictures were posted outside their respective classrooms. Front row: (Jasmine Brock, Olivia Dean, Jonah Doyle, Blakely Harris). Back row: (Emma Brewer, Caroline Patterson, Alley Stewart, Jaxton Miller). Not pictured: Nova Day, Autumn Rowe. (Photo submitted)

More News

William H. Lewallen, 77

Marriage licenses for Oct. 15, 2021

LETTER: ‘Physical alcohol dependency can be one of the most dangerous addictions’

Beshear: kynect state-based exchange opens today

Print Article