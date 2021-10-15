PHOTO: Cawood’s Students of the Month

Cawood Elementary and the Family Resource and Youth Services Center have named the Students of the Month for September. Each winner was rewarded with a medallion, certificate, and Kona Ice. Winners’ names were then drawn at random for gift cards to Walmart and local restaurants. In addition, each of their pictures were posted outside their respective classrooms. Front row: (Jasmine Brock, Olivia Dean, Jonah Doyle, Blakely Harris). Back row: (Emma Brewer, Caroline Patterson, Alley Stewart, Jaxton Miller). Not pictured: Nova Day, Autumn Rowe. (Photo submitted)