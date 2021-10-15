Marriage licenses for Oct. 15, 2021

Published 2:12 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Marriage Licenses

  • Cory Alexander Lee Clem, 29, of Cumberland, to Rebecca Michelle Blakley, 27, of Mary Alice.
  • Brandon George Burton, 33, of Partridge, to Shannon Michelle Lakey Daniels, 30, of Partridge.
  • William Anthony Shepherd, 29, of Harlan, to Brittany Nicole Burkhart, 30, of Harlan.
  • Brandon Michael Arvin, 33, of Harlan, to Tabetha June Gilbert, 35, of Evarts.
  • Jesse Lee Whitehead, 20, of Putney, to Brooklyn McKenzie DeeAnn Collins, 21, of Putney.
  • Dawson Lee Caudill, 21, of Lynch, to Adia Shea Watts, 19, of Lynch.
  • Mark Brian Miles, of Cumberland, to Lonessa Renee Collett, of Cumberland.
  • Edward Lee Conley Jr., 27, of Cumberland, to Leanna Bryant, 25, of Cumberland.
  • Daniel Logan Martin, 28, of Benham, to Sandra Louise Cleaver, 28, of Benham,
  • Britt Allen Kelly, 22, of Evarts, to Tamatha Courtney Leighann Hopkins, 22, of Baxter.

