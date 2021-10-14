Property transfers for Oct. 14, 2021

Property transfers

Wayne and Leola Caldwell to Matthew and Shannon Caldwell, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – state tax $80.

AAA Fire and Safety Equipment Company Incorporation to Gene Bennett Leslie II and Lisa Darnell Blaine, tract of land in Mary Alice – s.t. $16.

Sandra Arvin and Brandon Arvin to James Muncy Sr., and Patricia Muncy, property in Harlan County – s.t. $10.

Carol Pridemore to Johna Farley, et al., property in Harlan County – s.t. $25.

Norma Mink to Owen L. Noe, property in Harlan County – s.t. $11.

Stella and Dennis C. Gooden Jr., to Larry Ray and Jannis Osborne, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $12.

Lester R. and Amber S. Bentley to Brittany N. Russell, tract of land in Benham – s.t. $5.

James W. and Heather N. Thomas to John P. Osborne, tract of land at Cumberland – s.t. $8.50.

Home Federal Bank to Nunnelley Rentals, LLC, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

Debra Harris to Amanda Ruth Brock, property in Harlan County – s.t. $21.

Walter Fuson III, to Dylan Fuson, tract or parcel of land in the city of Evarts.

Benny Dale and Theresa Allene Ramsey Coleman to Clover Fork Outpatient Medical Project Incorporation, tract or parcel of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $12.

Keith Christian, et al., to Brenda Risner, property in Harlan County – s.t. $12.50.

Poplar Village, LTD, to Poplar Place Apartments, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $1,254.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky, for the use and benefit of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, to James B. Wills, property in Harlan County.

Walter Scott and Deborah Lois Blair to Walter Scott Blair, property in Harlan County.

Everett Ray and Sharon Doepel to Brandi Lynn and Mark A. Burkhart, property in Harlan County – s.t. $87.50.

Johnny C. and Caroline Elizabeth Creech to Charles Christopher Thompson, tracts or parcels of land at Totz – s.t. $18.

Shandeal Fields to Michael Paguio, property in Harlan County – s.t. $43.

Daniel P. and Mercedes M. Meredith to Bradley J. Burkhart Jr., and Stephanie L. Burkhart, property in Harlan County – s.t. $125.

Earnest A. Beaman and Miranda G. Sergent to W. Clark and Teresa F. Middleton, property in Baxter – s.t. $2.

Penelope A. McFadden, et al., to Wildcat Investment Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $25.

Anthony and Christal Dempsey to Cameron Joseph McIntyre, property in Harlan County.