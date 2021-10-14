Property transfers for Oct. 14, 2021
Published 3:56 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021
- Wayne and Leola Caldwell to Matthew and Shannon Caldwell, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – state tax $80.
- AAA Fire and Safety Equipment Company Incorporation to Gene Bennett Leslie II and Lisa Darnell Blaine, tract of land in Mary Alice – s.t. $16.
- Sandra Arvin and Brandon Arvin to James Muncy Sr., and Patricia Muncy, property in Harlan County – s.t. $10.
- Carol Pridemore to Johna Farley, et al., property in Harlan County – s.t. $25.
- Norma Mink to Owen L. Noe, property in Harlan County – s.t. $11.
- Stella and Dennis C. Gooden Jr., to Larry Ray and Jannis Osborne, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $12.
- Lester R. and Amber S. Bentley to Brittany N. Russell, tract of land in Benham – s.t. $5.
- James W. and Heather N. Thomas to John P. Osborne, tract of land at Cumberland – s.t. $8.50.
- Home Federal Bank to Nunnelley Rentals, LLC, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.
- Debra Harris to Amanda Ruth Brock, property in Harlan County – s.t. $21.
- Walter Fuson III, to Dylan Fuson, tract or parcel of land in the city of Evarts.
- Benny Dale and Theresa Allene Ramsey Coleman to Clover Fork Outpatient Medical Project Incorporation, tract or parcel of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $12.
- Keith Christian, et al., to Brenda Risner, property in Harlan County – s.t. $12.50.
- Poplar Village, LTD, to Poplar Place Apartments, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $1,254.
- The Commonwealth of Kentucky, for the use and benefit of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, to James B. Wills, property in Harlan County.
- Walter Scott and Deborah Lois Blair to Walter Scott Blair, property in Harlan County.
- Everett Ray and Sharon Doepel to Brandi Lynn and Mark A. Burkhart, property in Harlan County – s.t. $87.50.
- Johnny C. and Caroline Elizabeth Creech to Charles Christopher Thompson, tracts or parcels of land at Totz – s.t. $18.
- Shandeal Fields to Michael Paguio, property in Harlan County – s.t. $43.
- Daniel P. and Mercedes M. Meredith to Bradley J. Burkhart Jr., and Stephanie L. Burkhart, property in Harlan County – s.t. $125.
- Earnest A. Beaman and Miranda G. Sergent to W. Clark and Teresa F. Middleton, property in Baxter – s.t. $2.
- Penelope A. McFadden, et al., to Wildcat Investment Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $25.
- Anthony and Christal Dempsey to Cameron Joseph McIntyre, property in Harlan County.
- Sue Brock to Michael A. Lunsford, property in Harlan County – s.t. $234.50.