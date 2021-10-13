District court for Oct. 13, 2021

District Court

Joe Monroe, 49, third-degree escape, third-degree criminal trespassing – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 8.

Brandon Trammell, 35, of Evarts, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree attempted burglary – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Tabitha Clem, 41, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

William Alexander Osborne, 24, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Nov. 2.

James Muncy, 38, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment.

Cody Jordan Garrett, eight counts of fishing gear use regulations, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place, criminal littering – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

David Gambrel, 51, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

George David Maggard, 49, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – continued for arraignment.

Sarah Halcomb, 27, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Andrew Hampton, 28, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway – failed to appear for hearing.

Hayley Tenille Banks, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance (second offense) – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Steven Miller, 29, of Russell Springs, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 8.

Natasha Nicole Moore, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment.

Della Ann Wiggins, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession – jury trial scheduled Jan. 25. 2022.

Michelle Boring, 42, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Dustin R. Massingale, 37, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 15.

Natasha Nicole Moore, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment.

David Gambrel, 51, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Christopher Robbins, 37, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – jury trial scheduled Jan. 25.

Michelle Maggard, 58, of Owensboro, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 1.

Tiffany Rose Kincaid, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Eric Foster, 43, of Eastbrook, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Sherry Boggs, 32, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled Oct. 26.

Joe Harmie Holbrook, 47, violation of local city ordinance – pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 18.

Cathy Sue Holland, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to issue insurance card, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper windshield – failed to appear for hearing.

Justin Ryan McQueen, 22, Flora, Ill., possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia jury trial scheduled Jan. 25.

Roger Asher, 48, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

David Smith, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled April 12.

Natasha Nicole Moore, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Michael John Reddington, 30, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $18; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Eva A. Hopkins, 37, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Rhonda K. Buell, 48, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pretrial conference set Oct. 18.

Cody Aaron Thacker, 24, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Kenneth Jackson, 26, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Brody Fleenor, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.

Tyler Dylan Smith, 20, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – failed to appear for hearing.

Joseph Bennett, 34, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial set April 26.

George David Maggard, 49, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

George Buford Perkins, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.

Roger Asher, 48, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper display of registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Aaron Michael Lamb, 25, resident fishing without a license/permit – failed to appear for hearing.

Rebecca F. Combs, 34, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

James Muncy, 38, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Jason Henry Butler, 44, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 7.