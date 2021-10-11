KITCHEN CORNER: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

By Ellen Cawood

I’ve decided that I am going to let the cat out of the bag this week. Jake has a secret that he has asked me not to tell anyone, but I feel like my readers can keep his secret. Pumpkin spice makes him happier than a bird with a French fry in the McDonald’s parking lot. I could (and does) drink it almost every day.

Last Sunday, I surprised him by combining two of his favorite things—pancakes and pumpkin spice. It’s the perfect fall breakfast. It’s fun and different, and I think everyone will love them.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of all purpose flour

¼ cup brown sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2/3 cup pureed pumpkin

1 ½ cups milk

½ tsp vanilla

2 eggs

2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions