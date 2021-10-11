Barbara L. Myers, 81, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Homestead at Logan Acres.

She was born in Harrogate, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 1940, to the late William Hugh and Jessie Mae (Carmack) Collins. She married John V. Myers on March 14, 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2009. Barbara was also preceded in death by daughter Ruth Ann McIntire, brothers Don Hensley, and James Collinsworth.

Barbara is survived by her sons: Andrew V. Myers of Marysville, Ohio, and Anthony W. (Lynn) Myers of Bellefontaine, Ohio; 5 grandchildren: Tom (Gabby) Alig of Urbana, Addison (Brianne) Alig of Bellefontaine, Garrett Dunn of Bellefontaine, Henry V. Myers of Bellefontaine, and Brooks M. Myers of Bellefontaine; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Brenda Kay of Kentucky; brother Thomas (Mary) Collins of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara worked at Rush Business Products for 22 years and retired as office manager. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Barbara enjoyed long walks, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Pastor David Moore will officiate Barbara’s memorial service on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at 6pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, where visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Harper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 3731 Co. Rd. 12, Bellefontaine, OH 43311, or to the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, via website www.dav.org

