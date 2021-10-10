KSP investigating fatal accident in Leslie County

CUTSHIN – On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a report of a two-vehicle injury accident on KY-699 in the Cutshin area of Leslie County.

Troopers responded to the scene where they located one female deceased.

Initial investigation indicates that Sherry Cornett, 51, of Yeadiss, was operating a red Honda Rancher ATV northbound on KY-699 when she struck a yellow Polaris Razor from behind.

The collision caused the ATV to travel off the roadway over a steep embankment, resulting in fatal injuries. Cornett was pronounced deceased on scene by the Leslie County Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported.

Toxicology reports are pending at this time. No helmet or safety equipment was in use at the time of the collision. This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Trooper Jarret Fields.