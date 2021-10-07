Work-Ready Scholarship provides free tuition for manufacturing training

VERSAILLES – October is Manufacturing Month, and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is proud to be the primary provider of manufacturing training in the state. All of the programs are eligible for free tuition through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program (WRKS).

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. Over 2,600 course options are available in high-demand programs in manufacturing and other industries including health care, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. For more information go to https://workreadyky.com

Thousands of Kentuckians have taken advantage of the manufacturing programs the system’s 16 colleges offer. These programs include:

Computerized Machining and Manufacturing

Welding Technology

Engineering and Electronics Technology

Electrical Technology

Computer Aided Drafting and Design

Air Conditioning Technology