Work-Ready Scholarship provides free tuition for manufacturing training
Published 12:34 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021
VERSAILLES – October is Manufacturing Month, and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is proud to be the primary provider of manufacturing training in the state. All of the programs are eligible for free tuition through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program (WRKS).
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program provides up to 60 hours of tuition for those who qualify. Over 2,600 course options are available in high-demand programs in manufacturing and other industries including health care, business and information technology, construction/skilled trades and transportation/logistics. For more information go to https://workreadyky.com
Thousands of Kentuckians have taken advantage of the manufacturing programs the system’s 16 colleges offer. These programs include:
- Computerized Machining and Manufacturing
- Welding Technology
- Engineering and Electronics Technology
- Electrical Technology
- Computer Aided Drafting and Design
- Air Conditioning Technology
KCTCS has more than 400 advanced manufacturing partners statewide. The 16 colleges align their programs with local business needs, which prepares KCTCS students to walk out of college and into a good paying career. Listen to some of their stories.