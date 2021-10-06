Massingale reports released by KSP

Click here to see the KSP Massingale missing person report. Click here to see the KSP Massingale rape report.

The Kentucky State Police Legal Services Branch recently released two reports concerning Kayla Massingale, a 31-year-old local woman whose death has sparked controversy throughout Harlan County.

On Tuesday, Executive Advisor Michelle D. Harrison responded to an open records request from The Enterprise to KSP Post 10, which requested documents involving Massingale’s death investigation.

These documents included her full-detailed autopsy report, a rape complaint filed in Harlan on Aug. 25, information regarding how she was discovered, information pertaining to where her rape kit was performed and its forensic results, Massingale’s missing belongings, including her 2011 Chevy Impala, purse and cell phone, and more.

Harrison’s email to The Enterprise included a letter from Stephanie Dawson, official custodian of records within the legal branch, that said KSP would partially comply with and partially deny the Sept. 24 open records request “because the investigation regarding Kayla Massingale’s complaint and the separate death investigation both remain ongoing.”

Although unable to fully release documents involved in Massingale’s case, KSP partially complied with The Enterprise’s request by releasing the initial Kentucky Incident-Based Reporting System (KYIBRS) report concerning both incidents.

Though the narrative portion of the reports and personal information, such as social security numbers, birth dates, home addresses, etc., have been redacted by KSP to protect the integrity of the investigation, the reports shed new light on Massingale’s initial rape complaint filed on Aug. 25 and when she was found in Coldiron on Aug. 27.

According to Massingale’s rape complaint on Aug. 25, the window in which the incident occurred was documented as Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. to Aug. 25 at 3:43 a.m.

Massingale reported the alleged rape in person at Post 10, where she stated the offense took place at a house located on north KY 413. Post 10 troopers documented the offense as “first-degree rape,” noting the offender was suspected of using drugs/narcotics.

The document also states Massingale had “apparent minor injuries.”

Although Massingale had spoken about multiple suspects involved with her family, even noting to loved ones they were going to potentially kill her for filing the report, the complaint documents only one offender.

Massingale also allegedly knew the individual, but the report, however, lists the suspects features, including their name, race and eye color as “unknown.” Under hair color, “unknown or completely bald” is listed.

The clothing worn during the reported rape was also taken as evidence and logged. A description of property on the report reads “clothing, furs, shoes, and accessories.”

A call log from the night Massingale was found in Coldiron was released as well, which shows a man on Cliff Branch Road called Post 10 to report a person he had found.

According to the report, the call to Post 10 took place around 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, with Trooper Aaron Caldwell responding to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs informed The Enterprise via email on Sept. 20 that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene in Coldiron at 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 27, which places the timeline roughly an hour after the now-released document reports a trooper arriving to the area where Massingale was found.

Since Kentucky statutes have been cited, the open records request was denied in relation to any responsive investigative records, including Massingale’s autopsy report, given the early stages of the investigations, as stated by KSP’s response to the request.

Until the investigations on both incidents are closed, no further information or documents will be provided to The Enterprise as it relates to Massingale’s case.

This is an ongoing story. The Enterprise will provide updates as more information becomes available.

