Marriage licenses for Oct. 6, 2021

Published 12:17 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses

  • Makhi Lamarka Bland, 18, of Coalgood, to Dina Ann Sowards, 19, of Coalgood.
  • Hunter Chase Winegar, 28, of Evarts, to Tiffany Juanita Lamb, 27, of Evarts.
  • Kyle Wesley Howard, 30, of Coldiron, to Tasha Renee Fee, 28, of Wallins.
  • Randy Dean, 43, of Evarts, to Carmella Madden, 44, of Evarts.
  • Seth Goodin, 20, of Smith, to Courtney Kay Marie Bosley, 19, of Pineville.
  • Jonathan David Cole Kidwell, 24, of Cumberland, to Stephanie Lynn Lewis, 23, of Baxter.
  • James Robert Hornsby, 65, of Totz, to Patsy Ann Cornett, 51, of Avawam.
  • Drake Anthony Ward, 21, of Harlan, to Emily Hollie-Grace Bryant, 20, of Harlan.
  • Keith Mathias Scearse, 64, of Bledsoe, to Katrina Faye Louise Turner, 39, of Loyall.

