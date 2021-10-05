KITCHEN CORNER: Weeknight enchiladas

By Ellen Cawood

This past Sunday I decided that I was going to get back into the habit of meal prepping because I started my new job on Monday, and I didn’t know what the lunch hour would be like. I’m always glad when I make this decision because it always reduces my stress level when things get crazy.

When I was choosing the meals I wanted to try, I turned to a cook book I got at my bridal shower from Southern Living titled “Weeknight Meals” because it sounded like it would fit the bill. The recipe I want to share with you is affordable, feeds several and very easy. I think it will be something you love.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 can enchilada sauce

1 can tomato soup

salt

pepper

1 cup of cheese

1 pack of flour tortillas

Optional

½ a yellow onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can green chilis

1 can black beans

Instructions