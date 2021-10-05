Bears cross country wins multiple awards
Published 11:18 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Harlan County High School Cross Country teams and Coach Ryan Vitatoe recently scored big in Area 9 Championships and a host of other awards.
On Saturday, the teams raced two meets in one with the Black Bear Invitational and the District Championship being contested.
Both varsity teams won Area 9 titles.
This marked the boys 8th straight Area 9 win. It was the girls first title in 3 years and their 9th overall.
Both varsity teams finished second behind state power Corbin High School in the overall race.
Daniel Joseph was the overall Area 9 Champion.
Peyton Lunsford was the girls Area 9 champion.
The HC Lady Bears junior varsity also won the Area 9 team title.
Taylor Clem was the Area 9 champion in this division.
Breydy Daniels was the Area 9 Champion in the boys division.
The middle school team won their Area 9 team title.
The boys elementary team won their Area 9 team title.
Tanner Daniels picked up another big win. He won the Area 9 elementary title and the overall winner. His time ranks him among the best in the state in his division.