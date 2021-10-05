Bears cross country wins multiple awards

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Harlan County High School Cross Country teams and Coach Ryan Vitatoe recently scored big in Area 9 Championships and a host of other awards.

On Saturday, the teams raced two meets in one with the Black Bear Invitational and the District Championship being contested.

Both varsity teams won Area 9 titles.

This marked the boys 8th straight Area 9 win. It was the girls first title in 3 years and their 9th overall.

Both varsity teams finished second behind state power Corbin High School in the overall race.

Daniel Joseph was the overall Area 9 Champion.

Peyton Lunsford was the girls Area 9 champion.

The HC Lady Bears junior varsity also won the Area 9 team title.

Taylor Clem was the Area 9 champion in this division.

Breydy Daniels was the Area 9 Champion in the boys division.

The middle school team won their Area 9 team title.

The boys elementary team won their Area 9 team title.

Tanner Daniels picked up another big win. He won the Area 9 elementary title and the overall winner. His time ranks him among the best in the state in his division.

