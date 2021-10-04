Rose completes two highly-regarded summer programs

Caleb Rose, a junior at Harlan County High School, was honored by the Harlan County Board of Education recently for his participation in two highly regarded educational programs this summer.

Rose, the son of Eric and Rachel Cornett Rose of Rosspoint, participated in the highly competitive and challenging Rogers Scholars Program and the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Summer Stem Program.

Rogers Scholars was held on the campus of Lindsay Wilson College in Columbia for two weeks. The ARC’s Stem program was held virtually June 21 to July 2.

“Rogers Scholars was incredibly fun,” he said. “We stayed in the college dorm. There were a lot of activities, learning activities, guest speakers and I made a ton of new friends.”

Rose previously took part in the Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Explorers and the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. During the entrepreneurial program, his team won the business concept challenge.

Rogers Scholars participants select a major for their summer study. Rose chose communications because of his interest in technology. There were field trips for hands-on learning opportunities, he said.

“I recommend 100 percent that you apply for the program if you can,” he said.

Although the ARC’s ORNL Stem program was virtual, Rose exclaimed “it was still so much fun.”

He explained the supplies for the program were sent to him. Rose said he made additional friends and commented on the high caliber of guest speakers participants heard.

All participants work with award-winning scientists at ORNL, one of the largest U.S. Department of Energy research facilities in the United State. They conduct guided group science, math and computer science technology research projects.

Rose said participants were divided into teams. His team worked with electrical circuits and wiring. They coded a motherboard to perform various tasks.

“It truly was an amazing experience,” he said.

Superintendent Brent Roark congratulated Rose and presented him with two awards, one for each of the programs.

“You are a really good ambassador for our school,” said Roark.

Rose is a member of the school academic team and the Project Lead the Way pre-engineering program.

He is undecided on his college plans but is learning toward a program of study in the technology field.